Cramer gives his "haves" and "have nots" of the earnings season

It's earnings season, and CNBC's Jim Cramer is giving you his list of haves and have nots. On Thursday, Cramer listed the companies and sectors he thinks are currently thriving on the market alongside the ones he believes are not.

"This market's really about as clear as I've ever seen it," Cramer said. "The funniest thing, or some would say the oddest thing? Everything you ever hear about the economy, whether it be the Fed or inflation or the yield curve, has almost nothing to do with what's actually making you money, nothing. Because it's arbitrary, it's capricious, and, alas, it's bankable."

First, Cramer reaffirmed his stance on the tech stocks currently leading the market, which he refers to as the Magnificent Seven: Amazon , Alphabet , Microsoft , Apple , Meta , Nvidia and Tesla .

Many of these companies, Cramer said, are thriving due to their focus on AI, especially Alphabet, Microsoft and Nvidia. Cramer highlighted a few other contenders also doing well in the tech space like Oracle , Salesforce and Adobe .

Cramer also predicted companies involved in the travel and leisure sectors will do well, such as Delta , Airbnb , Carnival and Marriot and various casinos like Wynn , and MGM , alongside restaurant favorites Darden and Chipotle . He also said he expects the homebuilding and semiconductor industries to do well.

When it comes to the have nots, Cramer pointed to phone companies, specifically AT&T and Verizon . These major providers are not performing well, Cramer said, in part because of decades-old cables covered in toxic lead.

Cramer also said he expects the regional banks to perform poorly, along with drug stocks affected by lawmakers' prerogatives going into an election year. He also told investors to be wary of retailers such as Kohl 's, Target , Nordstrom and Macy's , which he said are being affected by Amazon's steep competition.