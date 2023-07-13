Mad Money

Cramer's Lightning Round: Datadog is a buy

Key Points
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
Super Micro Computer's year-to-date stock performance.

Super Micro Computer: "I see your SMCI and I raise you with Nvidia! Yes it's still in the same category, and it's a better one."

MYR Group's year-to-date stock performance.

MYR Group: "I don't know that company... I'm going to have to do some homework on that one. Interesting space, but I don't know it."

RH's year-to-date stock performance.

RH: "Yes, and you know, it's driving me crazy because I got so negative on RH. Why? Because I was positive on RH, and the CEO was negative on RH, and I was going to the CEO and I was saying, 'listen, I'm positive,' and he was saying, 'well, I don't know, I'm negative." Next thing you know, I'm right, he's wrong, 100 points and it's not done."

Datadog's year-to-date stock performance.

Datadog: "You know what, someone should have bought Datadog when it was smaller. It is such a good company, cloud-based monitoring, considered best in show. No one bought it, and now it's on its own, and it's a good one."

