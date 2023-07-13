Disney little changed after Iger contract extension. Here's what the pros are saying

Market Movers rounded up the best reactions from investors and analysts on Disney . The pros, including Jim Cramer , discussed the theme park operator after it extended CEO Bob Iger's contract through 2026. Iger returned to the post late last year, following the sudden departure of former CEO Bob Chapek. In an exclusive interview with CNBC's David Faber on Thursday, Iger said Disney could explore selling its linear TV assets as part of a transition to streaming and digital entertainment. Iger admitted navigating the media landscape had proven harder than he had expected when he was renamed CEO. Disney shares hardly budged after news of the contract extension surfaced and are up around 1% year to date. Disney is currently held in Cramer's Charitable Trust portfolio.