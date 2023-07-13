'Emily in Paris' star Ashley Park's first big purchase after season 1 was a condo for her grandmother
In 2019, Ashley Park was cast as Mindy Chen in Netflix's "Emily in Paris." The show became one of Netflix's most-watched series and catapulted Park's career.
The 32-year-old actor told People that her first big purchase after filming season one of the show was on a condo for her grandmother.
In the interview, Park remarked that she doesn't have a true home because she's always traveling. She was visiting her grandmother before beginning filming season two of "Emily in Paris" when she realize she wanted to pay her success forward.
"She's the best. She would never complain about any condition she lives in," Park said. "How could I be staying in certain places that I get to stay and my grandmother who spent her whole life so I could have the life that I have, is not living in her own place," Park said.
Park's grandparents immigrated to the United States from Korea in the 1960s.
While her grandfather worked in computer programming after getting his master's from UCLA, her grandmother ran different businesses before the couple eventually bought a VHS store.
"That's where I got my first VHS of 'Barney'. It was my favorite thing to watch, and watching it was how I first decided I wanted to be a singer and dancer," Park told Cosmopolitan in 2021.
"The fact that they made the sacrifices they did made it possible for me to be on the screen in a way that they'd never seen. It would just be wild for them," she added.
Park told People that she's also made it a tradition to buy herself something nice when she gets a new job.
After the big purchase for her grandmother, Park bought herself a Gucci belt, which can range in price from $420 to $1,980, according to the brand's website.
"I didn't know what luxury items were at that time. It's sensible and it's something that I pack in everything," she said.
Representatives for Park did not immediately respond to CNBC Make It's request for comment.
