'Emily in Paris' star Ashley Park's first big purchase after season 1 was a condo for her grandmother

In 2019, Ashley Park was cast as Mindy Chen in Netflix's "Emily in Paris." The show became one of Netflix's most-watched series and catapulted Park's career.

The 32-year-old actor told People that her first big purchase after filming season one of the show was on a condo for her grandmother.

In the interview, Park remarked that she doesn't have a true home because she's always traveling. She was visiting her grandmother before beginning filming season two of "Emily in Paris" when she realize she wanted to pay her success forward.

"She's the best. She would never complain about any condition she lives in," Park said. "How could I be staying in certain places that I get to stay and my grandmother who spent her whole life so I could have the life that I have, is not living in her own place," Park said.