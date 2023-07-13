India's tomato prices surge over 300%, sparking theft and turmoil

A vendor arranging tomatoes at a wholesale vegetable market in Kolkata. Tomato prices surged 366.86% from 26.76 rupees per kg at the start of the year to 108.92 rupees per kg as of July 11.

India is facing a tomato crisis as prices have skyrocketed more than 300% due to extreme weather conditions.

Tomato prices surged 341% year-to-date, from 24.68 rupees per kg to 108.92 rupees per kg as of July 11, data from the Department of Consumer Affairs showed.

Flooding in major tomato producing states like Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka has been a key driver to the price surge, according to India's National Institute of Biotic Stresses Management, a council dedicated to agricultural research.

"Due to excess rainfall in these states, tomato [crops have] been highly affected… A large part of the tomato crop has been destroyed due to rains and flood," the council stated.

India is the second largest producer of tomatoes in the world, and alongside onions, is "an absolute essential" to the daily lives of Indian consumers, said Damien Yeo, food and drink analyst at BMI, a Fitch Solutions research unit.

Masala, one of the most popular dishes in Indian cuisine, uses tomatoes as a key ingredient in its base sauce. Another popular Indian dish, the Andhra Tomato Kura (tomato curry) is also widely enjoyed by locals.