Jim Cramer's top 10 things to watch in the stock market Thursday

My top 10 things to watch Thursday, July 13 1. The Dow , the S & P 500 and the Nasdaq are set for a higher open following a third straight session of gains. The S & P 500 and the Nasdaq on Wednesday topped levels not seen since April 2022. 2. Disney CEO Bob Iger gets two more years. Iger interview on CNBC: perhaps linear TV networks might be not part of Club name Disney (DIS) in the future; figure out how to make ESPN streaming only; plans to buy the rest of Hulu the company doesn't own from Comcast (CMCSA) but does not give any details; and spending less, making less on the content side. 3. FTC to appeal to block Club name Microsoft 's (MSFT) acquisition of Activision Blizzard (AVTI). FTC chief Lina Khan: Can the staff really stay with her battle against business? Seems absolutely insane. 4. Club name Palo Alto Network s (PANW) gets a price target boost at JMP Securities to $300 per share from $255. Keeps outperform (buy) rating. Cybersecurity spending is still very strong. 5. Credit Suisse upgrades Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) to outperform from neutral. Keeps price target at $620 per share. The analysts there don't seem to be a fan of Club name Danaher (DHR). 6. PepsiCo (PEP) is better than expected across the board. Quarterly earnings and revenue beats. Raises full-year outlook. Expects rosier 10% 2023 organic revenue growth. Disinflation not deflation. 7 . Delta Air Lines (DAL) reports big quarterly earnings and revenue beats. Momentum continues to build. Travel boom: long on money short on time. Hikes full-year outlook. 8. Barclays says buy casinos: MGM Resorts (MGM) and Las Vegas Sands (LVS). MGM gets a price-target hike to $62 per share. LVS sees PT bump to $70. Cites better post-Covid margins in Macao. 9. Wells Fargo raises price target on Club holding Wynn Resorts (WYNN) to $138 per share from $134. See Macao regaining in summer months. 10. Wells Fargo takes the wood to all the health insurers: Club name Humana (HUM) price target $541 per share $610. Keeps overweight (buy) rating. Cites more people using health care. (See here for a full list of the stocks in Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust.)

