LIVE UPDATES
Asia markets mostly rise as more U.S. inflation data comes in softer than expected
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.
Asia-Pacific markets largely rose on Friday after more inflation data out from the U.S. came in softer than expected, raising optimism that inflation could come down without weakening the labor market.
"Most stock and bond index prices rose today as economic data indicates inflation has fallen quickly and the labor market remains strong," Bill Merz, senior investment director at U.S. Bank Wealth Management.
June's producer price index rose less than anticipated, climbing 0.1% year on year, compared to the 0.2% expected by economists polled by Dow Jones. Core PPI, which strips out volatile food and energy prices, climbed 0.1% — also lower than expectations.
In Asia, Australia's S&P/ASX 200 climbed 0.39% after the government appointed current central bank deputy governor Michele Bullock as the next RBA governor, to succeed incumbent Philip Lowe.
South Korea's Kospi extended its gains after the Bank of Korea held rates on Thursday, climbing 0.62%, while the Kosdaq gained 0.37%.
In Japan, the Nikkei 225 climbed 0.84%, while the Topix was down 0.23%. The country will release its industrial output figures for May later Friday.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng index also looks set to continue its rally after surging more than 2.5% on Thursday. HSI futures stood at 19,584 compared to the HSI's close of 19,560.57.
Overnight in the U.S., all three major indexes recorded a fourth straight day of gains, with the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite closing at their highest levels in over a year.
The S&P 500 climbed 0.85%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.14%. The Nasdaq Composite gained the most, gaining 1.58%.
— CNBC's Hakyung Kim and Samantha Subin contributed to this report
Australia to appoint Michele Bullock as new central bank governor
Reserve Bank of Australia's deputy governor Michele Bullock has been appointed as the new central bank chief, succeeding incumbent Philip Lowe, the country's Treasury said Friday.
Lowe's term will end on August 17, and will bring a close to his 43 years at the bank. Treasurer Jim Chalmers described Bullock's appointment as "the optimal balance between providing exceptional experience & expertise and offering a fresh leadership perspective."
Bullock's appointment would mean that the RBA will have a vacant deputy governor's post, which the government said that it will fill in the coming months.
— Lim Hui Jie
Singapore avoids technical recession, grows 0.7% year-on-year
Singapore's economy avoided a technical recession in the second quarter, growing 0.7% year-on-year and 0.3% quarter-on-quarter, advanced estimates showed.
Economists polled by Reuters expected to see growth of 0.3% quarter-on-quarter and 0.6% year-on-year.
In the first quarter, Singapore's economy contracted by 0.4% quarter-on-quarter on a seasonally adjusted basis and saw marginal growth of 0.4% year-on-year.
— Jihye Lee
Fed's Waller says two more rate hikes needed to bring inflation down
Federal Reserve Board Governor Christopher Waller voiced the need for two more rate hikes for inflation to be brought down to its target.
"I see two more 25-basis-point hikes in the target range over the four remaining meetings this year as necessary to keep inflation moving toward our target," he said, speaking at at event at New York University on Thursday.
He called the latest consumer price index reading that showed a cooling inflation rate as "welcome" news, while adding, "one data point does not make a trend."
"I am going to need to see this improvement sustained before I am confident that inflation has decelerated," he said.
— Jihye Lee
Producer price index rises less than expected
The producer price index, a measure of what wholesalers pay for goods, rose 0.1% in June. Economists polled by Dow Jones expected an increase of 0.2%. Core PPI, which strips out volatile food and energy prices, climbed 0.1% — also less than expected.
— Fred Imbert
S&P 500 up more than 3% since rate hikes started
In another bullish sign for the market, the S&P 500 is now up 3.3% since the Fed started raising rates in March 2022. The move comes as traders cheer the prospects of the central bank taming inflation without tipping the economy into a recession.
"For first time in 2023 we are currently being asked by multiple clients if we think the S&P 500 is now on track to clock an ATH before year end. I am going with a yes on this," Goldman Sachs' John Flood wrote in a note Wednesday.
— Fred Imbert
St. Louis Fed's Bullard steps down
The St. Louis Federal Reserve announced Thursday that Jim Bullard will step down from his post as president, effective Aug. 14.
The bank said he's leaving to take the position of dean at Purdue University's Mitchell E. Daniels, Jr. School of Business, effective Aug. 15. It also added that Bullard has "recused himself from his monetary policy role on the Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee and other related duties and has ceased all public speaking."
"It has been both a privilege and an honor to be part of the St. Louis Fed for the last 33 years, including serving as its president for the last 15 years," Bullard said in a statement. "I am also grateful to have worked alongside such dedicated and inspiring colleagues across the Federal Reserve System."
Bullard is not a voting member on the policymaking committee this year.
— Fred Imbert
Thursday's U.S. stock market rally is broad and deep
Almost 2.4 stocks are rising Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange for every 1 decline, and advancing volume approaches 71% versus less than 29% declining volume, according to FactSet data. New NYSE highs total 167 versus only 11 new lows.
Over on the Nasdaq Stock Market, almost 2 stocks are rising for every 1 that's falling, and up volume is a shade less than 73%, far outstripping down volume that's equal to less than 27%. Nasdaq new highs amount to 256 against just 52 new lows.
— Scott Schnipper