Citigroup posts better-than-expected earnings and revenue, shares rise

Citigroup shares rose in premarket on Friday after the bank reported second-quarter earnings and revenue that topped expectations.

Here's how the company fared in the quarter compared to what analysts polled by Refinitiv expected from the banking giant.

Earnings per share: $1.33 vs. $1.30

Revenue: $19.44 billion vs. $19.29 billion

Shares of Citigroup climbed more than 1% in premarket trading. The stock is up 5.4% year to date, outperforming the SPDR S&P Bank ETF (KBE), which is down 14.8%.

"Amid a challenging macroeconomic backdrop, we continued to see the benefits of our diversified business model and strong balance sheet," CEO Jane Fraser said in a statement.

While beating Street estimates, Citi's revenue dipped 1% from a year ago as the decline in markets and investment banking businesses weighed on the result. Citi said the uncertain macroenvironment and low volatility impacted client activity and market performance.

Citigroup's net income fell 6% to $2.9 billion from the same quarter last year, pressured by higher expenses, high cost of credit and lower revenue.

"Markets revenues were down from a strong second quarter last year, as clients stood on the sidelines starting in April while the U.S. debt limit played out," Fraser said. "In Banking, the long-awaited rebound in Investment Banking has yet to materialize, making for a disappointing quarter."

On the bright side, revenue from personal banking and wealth management increased 6% in the quarter to $6.4 billion driven by strong loan growth.

Citi returned a total $2 billion to shareholders through common dividends and share buybacks in the second quarter.