'Under no circumstances': John Kerry rules out U.S. paying climate reparations to low-income countries

U.S. climate envoy John Kerry ruled out paying into a global fund to help poorer nations stricken by the devastating impacts of the climate emergency, saying that "under no circumstances" would the White House consider delivering on reparations.

It comes at a time when countries acutely vulnerable to climate-fueled disasters are pushing for wealthy nations — that have the greatest historic responsibility for the climate crisis — to pay for past greenhouse gas emissions.

A so-called "loss and damage" fund was established at the annual U.N. climate summit last year. The groundbreaking agreement seeks to compensate low-income countries for the losses and damages they're experiencing as it becomes harder for many people to live safely on a warming planet.

It remains unclear, however, exactly how much richer countries will pay into the fund. Climate reparations is a highly divisive and emotive issue that is seen as a fundamental question of climate justice.

Asked during a hearing before a House of Representatives foreign affairs oversight subcommittee on Thursday whether he intended for the U.S. to pay climate reparations, Kerry replied, "No, under no circumstances."

"Very good, I'm glad to hear you say that," Brian Mast, R-Fla., chairman of the committee, said in response.