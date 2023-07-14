CNBC Investing Club

Jim Cramer gauges the threat of Microsoft's cybersecurity foray on Palo Alto Networks stock

Morgan Chittum@morgan_chittum
Signage outside Palo Alto Networks headquarters in Santa Clara, California, U.S., on Thursday, May 13, 2021.
David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Microsoft (MSFT) updated plans to expand further into cybersecurity this week, creating chaos in pure-play vendors like Club name Palo Alto Networks (PANW).