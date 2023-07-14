Jim Cramer's top 10 things to watch in the stock market Friday

My top 10 things to watch Friday, July 14 1. The Dow , the S & P 500 and the Nasdaq are set for a higher open Friday after major U.S. banks kick off second-quarter earnings season with rosy results. All three stock benchmarks are on four-session winning streaks. 2. Club name Wells Fargo (WFC) jumps over 3% in the premarket after topping estimates with quarterly earnings-per-share of $1.25 and revenue of $20.53 billion. Wells Fargo raises full-year net interest income guidance. Our other Club financial Morgan Stanley (MS) reports earnings this coming Tuesday. 3. JPMorgan (JPM) pops 2.5% in premarket trading after EPS of $4.37 and revenue of $42.4 billion both exceeding expectations . JPM also benefited from higher interest rates and growing interest income. Citigroup (C) gains 1.5% following better-than-expected EPS of $1.33 and revenue of $19.44 billion. 4. Disney (DIS) linear television business spinoff could would "improve the growth and multiple" and could be worth $10 per share on the stock, according to Wells Fargo. The analysts have a $147-per-share price target on Disney and an overweight (buy) rating. Here are my thoughts on what Disney CEO Bob Iger said in CNBC's Sun Valley interview and my plans for the stock . 5. Iger said he's looking into to further improve its ESPN offering through collaborations with strategic partnerships. I think Club holding Apple (AAPL) is a "natural partner" for ESPN given the release of the Apple Vision Pro mixed-reality headset. Apple big winner of Sun Valley: courtside with NBA commission Adam Silver. 6. The mergers and acquisitions market will heat up with the smackdown of the FTC in the Microsoft- Activision Blizzard deal. The landscape is getting clearer. Microsoft (MSFT) is a Club name. The initial public offering market will be heating up as one-by-one we get deals in biotech. The latest: Acadia (ACAD) expands licensing agreement for its treatment of a rare neurological disorder. ACAD is up some 12% following the announcement. 7. Palo Alto Networks CEO Nikesh Arora tells me Microsoft's foray into cybersecurity substantiates the market. But Arora says Palo Alto (PANW), a Club holding, says his company's offerings go deeper. 8. Research analysts at Citi are incrementally positive about Club name Amazon (AMZN) after this week's Prime Day even. Meanwhile, Barid goes to $150 per share from $130 on AMZN. Keeps outperform (buy) rating. Also cites Prime Day. 9. UnitedHealth (UNH): nice beat on quarterly results and guidance raise and stock gani. Shares of UNH rival Humana (HUM), the one we own in the Club, goes along for the ride after recent weakness. HUM is out with its earnings on Aug. 2. 10. Toll Brothers (TOL) buy to strong buy at Raymond James: "mea culpa." Homebuilders resilience to rates poised to continue. The analysts also upgraded Lennar (LEN), PulteGroup (PHM) and KB Home (KBH) and M.D.C. Holdings (MDC). (See here for a full list of the stocks in Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. THE ABOVE INVESTING CLUB INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO OUR TERMS AND CONDITIONS AND PRIVACY POLICY , TOGETHER WITH OUR DISCLAIMER . NO FIDUCIARY OBLIGATION OR DUTY EXISTS, OR IS CREATED, BY VIRTUE OF YOUR RECEIPT OF ANY INFORMATION PROVIDED IN CONNECTION WITH THE INVESTING CLUB. NO SPECIFIC OUTCOME OR PROFIT IS GUARANTEED.

