As the Social Security reform debate heats up on Capitol Hill, leaders weigh if raising taxes is the answer

When it comes to Social Security benefits, a key deadline is looming: Benefits may be reduced in the next decade if no action is taken sooner.

This week, the Senate Budget Committee met on Capitol Hill to consider the dilemma facing the program with a focus on a key question: Should payroll taxes be adjusted to make it so the wealthy pay more into the program?

The latest projections from the Social Security trustees show the program's combined funds may run out in 2034, at which point 80% of benefits will be payable. The fund used to pay retirement benefits may run out even sooner — in 10 years in 2033 — at which point 77% of those benefits would be payable.

Social Security is a "pay as you go" program, Social Security Administration Chief Actuary Stephen Goss said at Wednesday's Senate hearing.

In 2023, up to $160,200 in earnings are subject to Social Security payroll taxes.

In 1983, when major legislation was enacted to shore up Social Security's trust funds, 90% of covered earnings fell below the taxable maximum, according to Goss.

As of 2000, that dropped to 82.5%.

Since then, it has remained at about that same level. "We expect it to remain there in the future," Goss said.