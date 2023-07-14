Singapore's gig workers are its most financially stretched group, DBS study says

A DBS study conducted in May 2023 found that gig workers were the most financially stretched, with relatively less stable income flows and savings declining year on year to an "unhealthy range."

High inflation and interest rates have diminished the purchasing power of Singaporeans — and gig workers and low-income individuals are the most affected.

That's according to a new DBS study conducted in May 2023, which analyzed its database of about 1.2 million customers.

The report from the Singapore bank said that gig workers were found to be the most financially stretched, with relatively less stable income flows and savings declining year on year to an "unhealthy range."

In Singapore, gig workers are generally self-employed. "These would include platform workers, who derive a significant part of their income through online matching platforms," said the report.

Such platforms include ride-hailing or food delivery drivers from apps like Grab , GoJek and Foodpanda.

Those workers don't receive employer contributions to the Central Provident Fund, a national savings scheme.

The expense-to-income ratio of gig workers was 112% in May 2023 — "significantly higher" than the median customer's 57%, DBS said.