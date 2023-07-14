CNBC Daily Open: The S&P 500 can hit a record high

Visitors around the 'Charging Bull' statue near the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, US, on Thursday, June 29, 2023.

Fourth day of wins

Major U.S. stock indexes ended Thursday in the green, their fourth consecutive day of gains. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index added 0.61%, with tech stocks advancing 1.7%. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 managed to climb 0.32% even though the country's economy contracted 0.1% in May, according to official figures.

Another promising inflation reading

U.S. wholesale prices in June rose 0.1% from a year ago, the smallest increase since 2020. That's lower than economists' expectation of 0.4%. Excluding food, energy and trade services, the core producer price index rose 0.1%, lower than the forecasted 0.2%. Viewed in tandem with June's cooler-than-expected consumer price index, it seems like inflation is slowing down in the U.S.

Disney minus

Disney is open to selling its TV assets or finding a strategic partner for them, CEO Bob Iger told CNBC's David Faber on Thursday. The media giant owns networks from broadcast station ABC to cable-TV channels like ESPN. Iger also said Disney will slow down on producing content for its Marvel and Star Wars franchises, acknowledging increased output might have "diluted focus and attention."

Celsius charges

Former Celsius CEO Alex Mashinsky was arrested Thursday on federal securities fraud charges, a source told CNBC. Celsius, which was charged by the SEC and CFTC with scheming to defraud investors out of billions, agreed to pay a $4.7 billion settlement. The crypto exchange faced years of issues before filing for bankruptcy in 2022, CNBC previously reported.

[PRO] Stagnating stocks?

Big banks kick off second-quarter earnings season later today. Analysts expect last quarter's earnings to bottom out. At the same time, everyone expects companies to beat expectations marginally. But that's not necessarily a good thing. CNBC Pro's Bob Pisani breaks down why stock prices might stagnate in that scenario.