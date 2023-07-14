CNBC Daily Open: The S&P 500 may hit a record high

Visitors around the 'Charging Bull' statue near the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, US, on Thursday, June 29, 2023.

This report is from today's CNBC Daily Open, our new, international markets newsletter. CNBC Daily Open brings investors up to speed on everything they need to know, no matter where they are. Like what you see? You can subscribe here .

Major market moves

Major U.S. stock indexes ended Thursday in the green, their fourth consecutive day of gains. Asia-Pacific markets traded higher Friday. Singapore's Straits Times Index climbed 0.3% after advanced estimates showed the country's economy growing 0.3% quarter on quarter, avoiding a technical recession. Separately, Australia appointed Michele Bullock as its next central bank governor, making her the first woman to lead the Reserve Bank of Australia.

Another promising inflation reading

U.S. wholesale prices in June rose 0.1% from a year ago, the smallest increase since 2020. That's lower than economists' expectation of 0.4%. Excluding food, energy and trade services, the core producer price index rose 0.1%, lower than the forecasted 0.2%. Viewed in tandem with June's cooler-than-expected consumer price index, it seems like inflation is slowing down in the U.S.

Disney minus

Disney is open to selling its TV assets or finding a strategic partner for them, CEO Bob Iger told CNBC's David Faber on Thursday. The media giant owns networks from broadcast station ABC to cable-TV channels like ESPN. Iger also said Disney will slow down on producing content for its Marvel and Star Wars franchises, acknowledging increased output might have "diluted focus and attention."

Celsius charges

Former Celsius CEO Alex Mashinsky was arrested Thursday on federal securities fraud charges, a source told CNBC. Celsius, which was charged by the SEC and CFTC with scheming to defraud investors out of billions, agreed to pay a $4.7 billion settlement. The crypto exchange faced years of issues before filing for bankruptcy in 2022, CNBC previously reported.

[PRO] Bullish on earnings

The second-quarter earnings season has kicked off. CNBC Pro searched for companies that analysts are bullish on, and which are due to report earnings next week. All of the stocks that made the cut have had their earnings per share estimates revised upward at least 8% over the past six months.