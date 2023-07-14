Tesla, PepsiCo and more: CNBC's 'Halftime Report' traders answer your questions

On Friday's "Ask Halftime," traders answered questions from CNBC Pro subscribers about which stocks to buy, hold or sell. Jenny Harrington of Gilman Hill Asset Management explained why investors would want to own a stock like Star Bulk Carriers . Virtus Investment Partners' Joe Terranova talked about why investors should stay in PepsiCo and how it is regaining positive momentum. Finally, Bill Baruch of Blue Line Futures detailed where he sees Tesla shares going from here.