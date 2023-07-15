How the creator of Black Girls in Trader Joe's turns $50 of ingredients into a quick and easy meal for 4

Trader Joe's holds a special place in the heart of many Americans, largely due to its budget-friendly prices and unique offerings like Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups, Baked Lemon Ricotta and Soy Chorizo.

Mercedes "Dee" Davis, an avid lover of Trader Joe's, grew a loyal following of her own after sharing her go-to products on her Instagram page. This inspired her to create an online space called "Black Girls in Trader Joe's" (BGITJ) where she shares her favorite buys from the popular supermarket chain.

"The appeal for me was the uniqueness, the price point and the seasonality," Davis tells CNBC Make it.

While a walk through the aisles of your local Trader Joe's can offer up a nearly endless supply of dinnertime options, there is one meal in particular that Davis says is easy to whip up for a family of four and costs $50 or less.