30-year-old spent $0 launching a food photography side hustle—now he brings in $134,000 a year

Sean Audet stumbled into photography as a career by accident, and nearly for free.

It was 2016, and the trained fine-dining chef was running a pop-up restaurant two nights per week and working in culinary research at Red River College in Winnipeg, Canada. While developing new recipes for the college's clients, small- and medium-sized restaurants, he had an idea: He and his students could stage and photograph food to help those clients advertise their businesses.

Audet quickly realized he had a knack for the work and started taking on his own clients for a food photography side hustle two years later. He used the school's cameras, lights and backdrops to cut costs.

By 2020, he garnered enough business to invest roughly $20,000 in CAD, or about $15,200 U.S., in new equipment. He quit his jobs and become a full-time photographer.

Last year, Audet brought in roughly $133,900 U.S., according to documents reviewed by CNBC Make It — more than he ever earned in higher education or as a sous chef, he says. A majority of that business came from clients on freelance platform Fiverr, he adds.

Leaving a steady 9-to-5 job to become a freelancer was risky, but Audet says he had to give it a try.

"Every once in a while, I'll stumble upon something that gets me super excited," Audet, 30, tells CNBC Make It. "With no prompting, I'll just start working an extra 12 to 14 hours a day on something that interests me. When that happens, I feel like you have to pay attention."

Here's how Audet scaled his side hustle into a full-time job, and how he plans to use his interest in A.I. to make more money.