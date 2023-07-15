National Ice Cream Day 2023: From Dairy Queen to Baskin Robbins—here's where to find free and discounted ice cream this weekend

Fresh on the heels of National French Fry Day, Americans will soon be able to chase their free fries with some frosty dessert.

National Ice Cream Day is Sunday, July 16, and retailers across the country are joining in on the holiday to share their sweet treats with consumers.

Offers range from free scoops to buy-one-get-one deals.

And it's not just ice cream brands getting in on the holiday. The Italian beverage company Sanpellegrino, for instance, is running a contest through the end of the month where 100 winners will receive a kit to turn the brand's citrus sodas into frosty granitas.

Here are a few notable offers for National Ice Cream Day.

Insomnia Cookies is offering a free ice cream scoop with any purchase.

is offering a free ice cream scoop with any purchase. Dairy Queen is tight-lipped about what its deal will be, telling customers to check their DQ app on Sunday to receive a special offer.

is tight-lipped about what its deal will be, telling customers to check their DQ app on Sunday to receive a special offer. Dippin' Dots will be giving away free mini cups to customers during a two hour window at participating locations. The chain says that all stores won't necessarily be giving away ice cream at the same time, so you'll need to check the Dippin' Dots website to find out when you can get yours.

will be giving away free mini cups to customers during a two hour window at participating locations. The chain says that all stores won't necessarily be giving away ice cream at the same time, so you'll need to check the Dippin' Dots website to find out when you can get yours. Whole Foods is taking 25% off of all ice cream prices through July 19. Amazon Prime customers will receive an additional 10% off of the sticker price at checkout.

is taking 25% off of all ice cream prices through July 19. Amazon Prime customers will receive an additional 10% off of the sticker price at checkout. Wendy's is giving a free Frosty to customers who purchase a small order of fries via Grubhub or Seamless.

is giving a free Frosty to customers who purchase a small order of fries via Grubhub or Seamless. Shake Shack diners can get a free second milkshake if they buy one between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. and use promo code SHAKEITUP in the burger chain's app.

diners can get a free second milkshake if they buy one between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. and use promo code SHAKEITUP in the burger chain's app. Members of Cold Stone Creamery's rewards program will receive a $5 gift card if they spend $25 or more at the chain.

rewards program will receive a $5 gift card if they spend $25 or more at the chain. Baskin Robbins customers will get $5 off an order of $20 or more if they use promo code SEIZETHEYAY on the chain's app.

customers will get $5 off an order of $20 or more if they use promo code SEIZETHEYAY on the chain's app. Friendly's is selling single-scoop cones for 88 cents each on Sunday.

