Telecom giant Charter is the most overbought stock on Wall Street. Here are the others

Some new buying and selling opportunities are beginning to surface as stocks roared back into rally mode this week. The S & P 500 gained 2.4% amid a better-than-expected inflation reading and the early innings of second-quarter earnings season. The broader market index also reached its highest level in more than a year. That said, it may be prudent for investors to trim exposure in some names. CNBC Pro screened the S & P 500 for stocks in overbought territory, based on their 14-day relative strength index. A 14-day RSI above 70 means a stock is overbought and could be due for a reversal. Here are the S & P 500 stocks currently in overbought territory: Charter Communications is the most overbought stock in the S & P 500, with a gain of 1% this week and an RSI reading exceeding 99. Only a little over a third of analysts retain a buy rating on shares, though the average price target implying about 20% upside for shares. The stock's gained a nearly 11% this year. A handful of oil and energy stocks also made the list, including Phillips 66 , SLB , Williams Companies and Baker Hughes , with RSIs greater than 91. Phillips 66, 3.5% this year, is the most overbought of the group with an RSI of about 94.5. Even so, more than half of analysts view shares as a buy and about 19% upside ahead. While stocks rose broadly this week, some stocks still appear in deep oversold territory and look poised for a bounce. These are the most oversold names in the S & P 500: Hershey is the most oversold stock of the group, with an RSI of about 13. Shares lost 1.7% this week and are down more than 4% for July. Only about 27% of analysts hold a buy rating. The consensus price target suggests shares could gain about 16% over the next year. Several health care companies also made the cut, including UnitedHealth , which popped 7.2% on Friday on the heels of a strong second-quarter earnings report. Although it holds and RSI of about 23 and is down 9.4% this year, analysts are generally keen on the stock, with 75% rating it as buy. The average price target implies more than 20% upside. Other health care and pharmaceutical stocks that made the list include Humana , Bristol-Myers Squibb , Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson .