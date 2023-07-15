These are the 3 key things that will impact the stock market in the week ahead

Stocks bounced back this week, will all three major averages notching solid gains. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite led the bunch with a 3% increase, while the S&P 500 added 2.4% and Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 2.3%. This broad rally was thanks in large part to weaker-than-expected readings for both the consumer and producer price indexes. A lot was riding on these important measures of inflation after the scorching-hot ADP jobs report last week. However, the Street still views an interest rate hike in July as a foregone conclusion, with the CME FedWatch Tool pegging the odds at 96.1%. It's the expectation of a second hike by the end of the year that has come down slightly on the weaker numbers.
Here are 3 things you need to know for the week ahead: