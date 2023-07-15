These are the 3 key things that will impact the stock market in the week ahead

Stocks bounced back this week, will all three major averages notching solid gains. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite led the bunch with a 3% increase, while the S & P 500 added 2.4% and Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 2.3%. This broad rally was thanks in large part to weaker-than-expected readings for both the consumer and producer price indexes. A lot was riding on these important measures of inflation after the scorching-hot ADP jobs report last week. However, the Street still views an interest rate hike in July as a foregone conclusion, with the CME FedWatch Tool pegging the odds at 96.1%. It's the expectation of a second hike by the end of the year that has come down slightly on the weaker numbers. Here are 3 things you need to know for the week ahead: 1. Updates on retail and manufacturing. Retail sales on Tuesday will provide more insight into the state of the consumer — super important considering consumption accounts for nearly 70% of U.S. gross domestic product (GDP) . Moreover, the June reading may foreshadow how retailers set to report earnings in the coming weeks did in the last month of the second quarter. Industrial production and capacity utilization, also out Tuesday, shines a light on manufacturing, which attributes about 12% to U.S. GDP. Capacity utilization — or how much of factory's production capacity is being used — in particular can foreshadow moves in inflation. If capacity is maxed out, prices need to be raised (higher inflation) in order to bring supply more in line with demand. Fortunately, capacity utilization has been pretty stable at just under 80%, right about the average going back to 1972. 2. Will housing cool down? Housing starts for June are released Wednesday, followed by existing home sales on Thursday. These are especially important watch items for investors as housing remains a sticky area of inflation. A lack of supply of new residential construction continues to keep prices high, a factor compounded by higher mortgage rates. While the May new home sales report showed supply and demand balanced at about a 6-month supply, May existing home sales showed a severe lack of listing at supply equivalent to only about 3 months. Six months is generally considered to represent a balance between supply and demand in the housing market. One key reason there are fewer options for homebuyers, particularly in the existing home market, is the surge in buying activity during the pandemic when rates were low. Those that managed to lock in low rates simply do not want to, or can't afford to, give them up. Though average selling prices have come down from their prior peak, the high mortgage rates serve to offset any savings one may realize on the list price when thinking about the cost of monthly payments. Housing also plays a big part in the Fed's thinking about future rate decisions. The CPI report released Wednesday had a headline number that was below expectations (a positive), but the shelter index was the largest driver of the increase as it rose 7.8% annually and accounted for about one-third of CPI. In other words, the annual growth in shelter costs is going to keep the Fed hawkish and support the notion of rates staying higher for longer. We have seen disinflation on this front since the index peaked in March, but it's still way too high. Supply can help this disinflation trend continue, or even accelerate, as the economy slows down. As a result, and given the very good reason behind the lack of existing home sales, don't expect people to get too excited about selling the home they live in until rates come down. Housing starts, therefore, is going to be the more important reading here. 3. Earnings season ramps up. Club holdings Morgan Stanley (MS), Halliburton (HAL), and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) all report second-quarter results, along with a slew of other important companies outside the portfolio that can provide solid read-throughs to our stocks. As members know, we love hearing from management teams because unlike macroeconomic reports, executive commentary can provide insight into what is happening on the ground in real time and provide thoughts on headwinds or tailwinds in the nearer term. For Morgan Stanley, we want to hear management discuss the potential for capital reserve increases and what it means for growth and cash returns to shareholders. An update on deal activity, including the merger & acquisition environment and appetite for initial public offering as we head into 2024, is also key. Both of these areas are incredibly important to the firm's investment banking operation, which was down nearly 24% annually in the first quarter due to the lack of activity resulting from the uncertain operating environment. We trimmed our HAL position this past week after a strong run, but continue to believe the oil company will benefit from the lack of U.S. production capacity. We're specifically listening for views on the operating environment and what recent production cuts from OPEC+ mean for the U.S. oil industry. We also want to see an improvement in free cash flow as this key metric disappointed last time around. CEO Jeff Miller assured us that there has been no change to the company's longer-term expectations around strong free cash flow generation, which supports capital returns to shareholders via dividends and buybacks. Lastly, we'll hear from Johnson & Johnson, which we noted earlier this week received positive commentary from analysts heading into the quarter. With elective procedures picking up — a factor that has been hurting our Humana (HUM) position — we expect to hear positive things about the medical technologies business. The business should prove strong, but talc legal battles remain an overhang and we're eager to hear management's thoughts on when they think this headwind will be behind the company. Monday, July 17 Before the bell: After the bell: Tuesday, July 18 8:30 a.m. ET: Retail sales 9:15 a.m. ET: Industrial production & capacity utilization Before the bell: Bank of America Corp. (BAC), Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT), Novartis International AG (NVS), PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (PNC), Charles Schwab Corp. (SCHW), Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK), Synchrony Financial (SYF) After the bell: JB Hunt (JBHT), Interactive Brokers (IBKR) Wednesday, July 19 8:30 a.m. ET: Housing starts & building permits Before the bell: Elevance Health (ELV), Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS), U.S. Bancorp (USB), ASML Holding (ASML), Baker Hughes (BKR), Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG), Ally Financial (ALLY), M & T Bank Corp. (MTB), Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS), Nasdaq, Inc. (NDAQ), First Horizon National Corp. (FHNB) After the bell: Tesla, Inc. (TSLA), International Business Machines Corp. (IBM), United Airlines (UAL), Netflix, Inc. (NFLX), Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD), Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI), Alcoa, Inc. (AA), Discover Financial Services (DFS), Crown Castle International Corp. (CCI), Equifax Inc. (EFX), Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS), Liberty Energy Inc. (LBRT), Zions Bancorporation (ZION) Thursday, July 20 8:30 a.m. ET: Initial jobless claims Before the bell: Philip Morris International Inc (PM), Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM), American Airlines Group Inc (AAL), Abbott (ABT), Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV), D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI), SAP SE (SAP), Nokia Corp. (NOK), Truist Financial Corporation (TFC), Genuine Parts Company (GPC), Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold, Inc. (FCX), Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC), ManpowerGroup (MAN), Infosys Technologies Ltd. (INFY), Newmont Mining Corp. (NEM), Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB), Pool Corporation (POOL), KeyCorp (KEY), Alfa Laval (ALFVY), Snap-On, Inc. (SNA), Webster Financial Corp. (WBS), Blackstone (BXB) After the bell: Capital One Financial Corp. (COF), PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG), CSX Corp. (CSX), W.R. Berkley Corp (WRB), Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX), Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Friday, July 21 10:00 a.m. Existing home sales Before the bell: American Express Co. (AXP), AutoNation Inc. (AN), SLB (SLB), Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (IPG), Autoliv Inc. (ALV), Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN), Regions Financial Corporation (RF), Roper Technologies, Inc. (ROP), Comerica, Inc. (CMA) (See here for a full list of the stocks in Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. THE ABOVE INVESTING CLUB INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO OUR TERMS AND CONDITIONS AND PRIVACY POLICY , TOGETHER WITH OUR DISCLAIMER . A home is constructed at a housing development on June 21, 2023 in Lemont, Illinois. Scott Olson | Getty Images