Asking for help? People are more likely to say 'yes' than you might think, new study shows

Need a hand? Just ask. People are much more likely to oblige those who ask for small favors than they are to ignore or reject them, according to a recent study published in Scientific Reports.

The study was conducted in California, Australia, Ecuador, Germany, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Researchers observed video recordings of everyday life in several different countries and found that when people signal for help, regardless of culture, they are often given it.

In fact, people complied with small requests almost 80% of the time. This is seven times more often than they declined, and six times more often than they ignored them.