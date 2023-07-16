Why declaring victory over inflation too soon may be a mistake for economy

Tom Werner

Last week's consumer inflation numbers fell to their lowest annual rate in two years. A similar encouraging decline was seen in the producer price index, increasing bets that the Federal Reserve can achieve a soft landing for the U.S. economy, an outcome that has rarely happened during previous rate hiking cycles. Experts are torn about what the progress on inflation means for the July 25-26 meeting of the Fed's Federal Open Market Committee, which will make its next call on interest rates, as well as the probability of recession. Reducing inflation remains top of mind for the Fed, and the rate hikes that it refers to as a "blunt tool" remain its primary tool for cooling prices throughout the economy. The market is fully expecting another interest rate hike from the Fed in July, after it skipped a rate hike in June. Current bets are close to unanimous, with 96% of traders saying the Fed will raise rates by another 25 basis points, to a range of 5.25% to 5.50%, according to the CME Fed tracker. For the Fed, ideal inflation is in the target range of 2%. Fed Chair Jerome Powell has been clear since inflation began falling that he makes a distinction between a disinflation trend that has begun and the Fed being able to declare its fight against inflation over. The 3% CPI print from last week is the closest that the Fed has come to its long-term target in years, and outside the Fed some market pundits are not being shy about declaring victory. 'Mission accomplished?' The Fed has "achieved their mission," said Ed Yardeni, president of Yardeni Research, on CNBC's "Halftime Report" Wednesday morning, "They don't want to use the expression 'mission accomplished' because that's a jinx, but I think to a large extent they have achieved their mission, which was to get the Fed funds rate up to a restrictive level and keep it there," Yardeni said.

The stock market has been in rally mode, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average closing out a five-day winning streak on Friday, and both the Dow and S&P 500 Index trading above their 200-day averages and roughly 6% from retaking all-time highs. "This [data] is the stuff of a soft landing, this is what the Fed's been looking for, this is what the market wants to see," said Paul McCulley, a Georgetown professor and former managing director at bond investing giant Pimco, during an interview of CNBC's "Squawk on the Street" last week. A soft landing and another rate hike for 'credibility' But McCulley, while in the soft landing camp, said that doesn't lead to the conclusion it will ease up on rates when it next meets July 25-26. "It doesn't change what's going to happen in two weeks," he said. "The Fed is going to tighten another 25 [basis points], they kind of have to in order to put substance to the notion that they skipped last time, they didn't pause, and they still have one more in the dot plot for the end of the year," he said.

