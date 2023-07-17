5 things to know before the stock market opens Monday

watch now

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:

1. Dow power

Stock are headed into this week on a positive wave. While the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq closed down slightly Friday, the three major U.S. indices polished off a strong week. The blue-chip Dow, in fact, had its best week since March, finishing all five days higher. After softer but still strong jobs numbers for June and improving inflation numbers, investors are eager to see what the Federal Reserve will do at its policy-setting meeting later this month. The market is betting on the central bank resuming its rate-hiking agenda after a pause last month, but with economic numbers looking solid, the question becomes about how much longer the Fed will keep raising. Follow live market updates.

2. Earnings pour in

A Tesla Inc. store in Beijing, China, on Wednesday, May 31, 2023. Bloomberg | Getty Images

Investors got a taste of the new earnings season last week with reports from PepsiCo, JPMorgan Chase and Delta Air Lines. This week gets even busier with multiple big names on the schedule, including Netflix and Tesla . Will it be a bumpy ride this quarter? Wall Street thinks so. Analysts expect S&P 500 companies' earnings will be down more than 7% versus a year earlier, according to FactSet. Here are the major companies on deck this week: Tuesday: Bank of America , Morgan Stanley (before the bell)

Wednesday: Goldman Sachs (before the bell); Netflix, Tesla, IBM , United Airlines (after the bell)

Thursday: Johnson & Johnson , American Airlines (before the bell)

3. Call of Duty: Armistice

A scene from "Call of Duty Modern Warfare." Source: Call of Duty Modern Warfare

Sony ceased its standoff against Microsoft 's deal to buy Call of Duty game maker Activision Blizzard , just days before the agreement was set to close. Sony, which makes the PlayStation console, had expressed concerns as recently as last month that the Microsoft-Activision deal would be anti-competitive, effectively giving the tech giant exclusive control over the lucrative Call of Duty franchise. But on Sunday, the two sides said they reached a long-term agreement to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation after the Activision deal is settled. While that's not certain, Microsoft's chances of pulling it off have grown substantially after federal courts rejected the Federal Trade Comission's attempts to stop the deal. Microsoft and Activision aim to sew it up Tuesday.

4. Media meltdown

Scene from "Squid Game" by Netflix Source: Netflix