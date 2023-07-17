As student loan payments restart, can employers be a firewall for borrowers? Some groups hope so

Kate_sept2004 | E+ | Getty Images

17% of employers offer some kind of student loan aid

Few employers offer student loan benefits, which can take many forms. Seventeen percent offer some type of student loan assistance, according to a 2021 survey by the Employee Benefit Research Institute. Another 31% planned to offer some type of assistance in the next year or two, the poll found. The most popular workplace programs don't offer direct relief for student loan payments. For instance, about four in 10 employers that offer assistance do so via contributions into the 401(k) accounts of borrowers who are paying off student debt.

There are two other popular routes: debt payment counseling or education, and granting access to 401(k) loans — in essence, allowing an employee to borrow against their retirement savings to repay student debt. "It seems like retirement savings is the constant here," said Will Hansen, executive director of Plan Sponsor Council of America, a group that represents employers offering workplace retirement programs. "We're now being used as the vehicle to assist with other financial habits, from student loans to emergency savings." Many workers, especially younger ones, prefer student loan payment assistance over more traditional benefits such as a 401(k) match, according to a Lending Tree survey. More than half, 54%, of workers ages 18 to 24 held that opinion. The share declined to 45% for those ages 25 to 34, and to 39% for 55- to 64 year-olds, according to the poll, conducted in 2016.

There should be student-loan-related "enticements" in employee compensation packages, said Derrick Johnson, president and CEO of the NAACP, who called student loans "a personal crisis for far too many Americans." "Just like 401(k) and health benefits, there should be some type of assistance and support for employees to get out of this debt," said Johnson. "There's a role for the corporate community to step up and offer that level of support," he added. Of course, the best policy route would be for lawmakers to give financial assistance to student loan borrowers directly, instead of via workplace tax breaks, he added.

A valuable tax break for borrowers will end in 2026

Some of the most valuable workplace benefits, experts said, were created by the CARES Act pandemic relief law in March 2020. The law expanded an existing tax break for educational assistance by adding student loan repayment as a qualifying educational expense. That expansion — of Section 127 of the tax code — allows employers to pay up to $5,250 a year toward a worker's student loans. The payments are tax-free for the employee and business. About 8% of companies offer a student loan repayment plan, according to SHRM. By comparison, 48% pay tuition assistance for those enrolled in undergraduate or graduate school. The expanded tax break for student loan payments is temporary, however. It will end in 2026, absent action from Congress. SHRM is calling on lawmakers to make this tax break permanent. It also called for higher annual limits on the tax-free payments.

The American Federation of Teachers, a labor union, also hopes the tax break is extended, a spokesman said. "We've negotiated tax-free employer paid assistance in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and in several of our health-care affiliates in Washington state," AFT President Randi Weingarten said in an emailed statement. "And we are making these proposals elsewhere, including in Orange County, Florida." Starting in 2024, employers will also be allowed to pay a 401(k) match to borrowers making student loan payments, a provision enacted by a 2022 law known as Secure 2.0. Student debt payments are essentially treated like a 401(k) contribution, qualifying borrowers for a match. About 2% of employers sponsoring a 401(k) plan intend to implement the policy, while another 9% will likely add or consider it, according to a Plan Sponsor Council of America poll. Twenty-two percent are unsure.

Retention tool or alienating policy?

Advocates for more student loan assistance at the workplace say that, in addition to helping employees relieve financial stress, which ultimately makes them more productive workers, such policies can help employee retention. That may prove useful in a labor market in which job openings, which surged to record highs during the pandemic era, are still elevated and employers may have trouble hiring. "With such a tight labor market, companies want to be creative in their benefit offerings to attract top talent," Hansen said. But there's tension here: Such programs will appeal to certain employers and workforces over others, experts said.

