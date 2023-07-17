Asia markets fall ahead of key economic data from China

SHANGHAI, CHINA - MARCH 01: Skyscrapers stand at the Pudong Lujiazui Financial District on March 1, 2022 in Shanghai, China.

Asia-Pacific markets fell on Monday as investors look ahead to key economic data out of China, including gross domestic product figures for the second quarter and industrial output numbers for June.

Last week, a Reuters poll said that while GDP is expected to grow 7.3% year on year, this is off a low base, and "[recovery] momentum is rapidly faltering, raising expectations Beijing will have to roll out more stimulus measures soon."

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was poised for a lower open after a five day winning streak last week, with futures at 19,319 compared to the HSI's last close of 19,413.78.

However, Hong Kong's markets will see a delayed open, due to a warning issued for Typhoon Talim. The city's exchange said should the typhoon warning extend beyond 12pm Hong Kong time, all trading sessions will be cancelled.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 opened 0.12% lower. The country will release unemployment figures later this week, which will give clues to the Reserve Bank of Australia's rate decisions.

South Korea's Kospi dipped 0.43%, ahead of the release of its trade figures for June.

Elsewhere, Japan's markets are closed for a holiday, but more trade data will be released from Singapore and Indonesia.