Cramer's Lightning Round: RadNet is "too expensive"

- It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
JPMorgan Chase: "I still like JP Morgan here, it's valued very low given the fact that it is a colossus. That was an amazing quarter, hats off to Jamie Dimon and company."
RadNet: "We opined positively about RadNet before, diagnostic company, and I think it's too expensive versus GE Healthcare, which we own for the trust...it sells at 21 times earnings, and is much more connected with what Biogen and Eli Lilly are doing when it comes to Alzheimer's and dementia."
Uranium Energy: "I believe that as much as you tell a positive story about nuclear power, it is still not coming back the way you like. I actually prefer natural gas to nuclear power, Coterra...50% natural gas, got a dollar cost, sells it for two, I like that business."
Apollo Global: "The reason why I don't recommend Apollo, even though it's been a good stock, is I don't know where the hell it makes the money, I don't know what it owns. I can't opine to you something that I don't know myself, so I think I'm going to have to just take a pass."
Disclaimer The CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust holds shares of GE Healthcare, Eli Lilly and Coterra Energy.
