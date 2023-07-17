Ed Yardeni sees S&P 500 rising to a record as high as 5,400 within the next 18 months

Market veteran Ed Yardeni believes we are already in a new bull market and the S & P 500 could potentially climb nearly 20% in the next 18 months in the cycle. The head of Yardeni Research said the bull run, which started on Oct. 12, 2022, when the S & P 500 bottomed, will continue through at least the end of 2024, pushing the equity benchmark to a record high somewhere between 4,800 and 5,400. His target range represents a gain of between 6.5% and 19.9% from the S & P 500's Friday close of 4,505.42. The widely followed strategist said the economy has moved past the slowdown and is now in a "rolling recovery," meaning the market could keep chugging along. The market enjoyed a relief rally last week on the back of softer-than-expected inflation data. "I think the market was kind of overjoyed with a disinflationary soft landing scenario. That seems to be what we're in," Yardeni said on CNBC's " Squawk Box " Monday. "I've been thinking for quite some time that we're in a recession, but I argued that it's a rolling recession, not an economy wide recession. Now I think we're in a rolling recovery." .SPX 1Y mountain S & P 500 Yardeni praised the central bank for bringing down inflation effectively. The latest reports could give the Federal Reserve some breathing room as it looks to ease inflation, which hit around 9% on an annualized basis in June 2022, the highest since the early 1980s. "Wall Street economists and strategists like to be contrary and to say that the Fed is not on the right track, but I think they actually can say mission accomplished," Yardeni said. Still, the former Deutsche Bank chief investment strategist is worried about a market correction in the near term after the hot rally his year. The S & P 500 has jumped more than 17% this year after scoring its best first half since 2019. "I would like to see a civilized bull market here. I don't want this thing getting out of hand. And so I am concerned about a melt-up because melt-ups are usually followed by meltdowns," Yardeni said. Yardeni's year-end target for the S & P 500 is 4,600, above the average year-end forecast of 4,255 from Wall Street strategists, according to CNBC Pro's market strategist survey , which rounds up the top 15 strategists' predictions.