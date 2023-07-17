Europe stocks set for lower open as momentum wanes; China GDP misses expectations

European stock markets were heading for a lower open Monday as its positive run falters.

The regional Stoxx 600 index gained 2.94% last week, according to Eikon data, its strongest week since March.

Globally, markets were boosted by cooler-than-expected inflation figures out of the United States and increasing bets on a less aggressive path ahead for the Federal Reserve.

Investors will be assessing gross domestic product figures from China, which came in at 6.3%, lower than economists expected.

Earnings season will also ramp up this week, with results from Novartis , Ocado and ASML in Europe as well as U.S. juggernauts Bank of America , Morgan Stanley , Tesla , Netflix , United Airlines and IBM .

Asia-Pacific markets are lower, while U.S. stock futures are down slightly.