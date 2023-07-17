Georgia Supreme Court rejects Trump bid to block grand jury report from use in election probe
The Georgia Supreme Court on Monday unanimously dismissed a longshot bid by former President Donald Trump to disqualify District Attorney Fani Willis and quash the special grand jury report that recommended criminal charges in her probe of Georgia's 2020 election.
The ruling from Georgia's highest court came just weeks before Willis, who led the investigation of possible efforts by Trump and his allies to interfere in President Joe Biden's electoral victory in the Peach State, was expected to seek indictments.
