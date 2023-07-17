Jim Cramer's top 10 things to watch in the stock market Monday

My top 10 things to watch Monday, July 17 1. The Dow opens relatively flat Monday after Friday completed a five-session winning streak and the best weekly performance since March. Modest losses Friday for the S & P 500 and Nasdaq broke four-session winning streaks. But they each hit their highest levels back to April 2022 and logged solid weekly gains. In my Sunday column , see how we're not letting the bogus bear chatter deter us. 2. China's bogus stimulus plan: It just keeps relying on the overdone property sector and not on consumer spending. No growth economy on linked quarter and why do they publish? Unemployment among youth in China is a whopping 21%. Real rate? 3. Mizuho raises price target on Club name Microsoft (MSFT) to $390 per share from $360. Keeps buy rating. Generative AI excitement. This is all pretty much hype and following the stock's move higher. Friday close $345. News from Friday: FTC Chair Lina Khan's stunning defeat in the Microsoft-Activision merger case will lead to a ton of mergers. 4. Morgan Stanley raises price target on Club name Apple (AAPL) to $220 per share from $190. Keeps overweight (buy) rating. Analysts are "bullish on India as an emerging growth driver for Apple." 5. Credit Suisse boosts price target on Club holding Alphabet (GOOGL) to $150 per share from $135. Keeps outperform (buy) rating. Rosy on search budget growth and YouTube ad loads increasing. 6. Citi raises price target on Club name and AI powerhouse Nvidia (NVDA) to $520 per share from $420. Keeps buy rating. Analysts put their bull case at $600. cites favorable risk/reward on data center. 7. Club name Palo Alto Networks (PANW) gets a price target bump to $290 per share from $250 at Oppenheimer. Keeps outperform (buy) rating. Analysts expected a slight quarterly beat. 8. Club holding Wells Fargo (WFC), despite its solid quarter , sees a price target cut to $51 per share $54 at BMO Capital. Keeps market perform (hold) rating. Analysts say too early to buy. We disagree. Meanwhile, our other financial stock, Morgan Stanley (MS), reports its quarter Tuesday. 9. In the week ahead, we get also earnings from Club holdings Halliburton (HAL) on Wednesday ( made trimmed on HAL last week ) and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) on Thursday. Big economic data: Retail sales on Tuesday, housing starts on released Wednesday, followed by existing home sales on Thursday. 10. With two weeks of the second half of the year behind us, our top four performers are Halliburton, Salesforce (CRM), Meta Platforms and Nvidia. The Club's four laggards in the early days of the third quarter are Foot Locker (FL), Palo Alto Networks, Eli Lilly (LLY) and Johnson & Johnson. (See here for a full list of the stocks in Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. THE ABOVE INVESTING CLUB INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO OUR TERMS AND CONDITIONS AND PRIVACY POLICY , TOGETHER WITH OUR DISCLAIMER . NO FIDUCIARY OBLIGATION OR DUTY EXISTS, OR IS CREATED, BY VIRTUE OF YOUR RECEIPT OF ANY INFORMATION PROVIDED IN CONNECTION WITH THE INVESTING CLUB. NO SPECIFIC OUTCOME OR PROFIT IS GUARANTEED.

My top 10 things to watch Monday, July 17