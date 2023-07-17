Nothing can keep tech down. Here's how that affects our thinking about stocks

Every weekday the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer holds a "Morning Meeting" livestream at 10:20 a.m. ET. Here's a recap of Monday's key moments. Big Tech keeps getting price target hikes Watch for earnings from three Club names Not all semis are liked as much as Nvidia 1. Big Tech gets price target hikes Stocks look like they're trying for gains Monday after strong weekly performances for the Dow , the S & P 500 and the Nasdaq . We're looking ahead to Nasdaq 100 special rebalancing Friday. Six Club names — Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), Alphabet (GOOGL), Amazon (AMZN), Nvidia (NVDA) and Meta Platforms (META) — are set to get their weightings reduced in the index. They are also getting price target increases by Wall Street analysts, even heading into their upcoming quarterly earnings reports. Jim Cramer says MSFT, GOOGL, AMZN, NVDA and META are all artificial intelligence plays. Apple's enthusiasm is around the new Vision Pro headset and its potential in India. 2. Watch for earnings from three Club names No earnings Monday, but that changes Tuesday when Morgan Stanley (MS) reports along with other major banks. Wells Fargo (WFC) was out with a solid quarter on Friday. The stock got a nice pop Monday, returning to its winning ways of the three sessions prior to Friday's dip. WFC finished down to close out last week but outperformed the broader bank sector. Club holdings Halliburton (HAL) and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) report Wednesday and Thursday, respectively. 3. Not all semis are liked as much as Nvidia Citi analysts like Nvidia, raising their price target on the stock to $520 per share from $420 and keeping a buy rating. It's all about AI leadership and data center orders. However, Citi opened a negative catalyst watch on our other chip name, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD). The analysts expect some downside to AMD estimates driven by the corrections in data center/gaming/embedded markets — units that accounted for a bulk of sales. However, PCs are doing better than expectations. (See here for a full list of the stocks in Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. THE ABOVE INVESTING CLUB INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO OUR TERMS AND CONDITIONS AND PRIVACY POLICY , TOGETHER WITH OUR DISCLAIMER . NO FIDUCIARY OBLIGATION OR DUTY EXISTS, OR IS CREATED, BY VIRTUE OF YOUR RECEIPT OF ANY INFORMATION PROVIDED IN CONNECTION WITH THE INVESTING CLUB. NO SPECIFIC OUTCOME OR PROFIT IS GUARANTEED.