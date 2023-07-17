LIVE UPDATES
Ukraine war live updates: Wheat prices jump as Russia terminates Black Sea grain deal; two dead in Crimea bridge blast
This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates.
Two people were killed and their daughter was wounded in what Russia says was an attack by Ukraine on the Crimean bridge.
The 12-mile road and rail bridge, which connects Russia to the Crimean Peninsula that Moscow annexed illegally from Ukraine in 2014, has been a key artery for Russian troops fighting in Ukraine and was personally opened by Vladimir Putin as point of national pride.
Explosions were heard before dawn, Reuters reports. Traffic has been halted on the bridge, and unverified photos on social media show a large section of the road split off from the rest of the bridge and hanging to one side close to the water. Ukrainian authorities have not made any official comment.
Meanwhile, Russia has seized operations belonging to French food manufacturer Danone and Danish brewer Carlsberg in the country, and warned of more seizures of Western assets in retaliation, Moscow said, for the treatment of Russian companies in the West.
Moscow says it is terminating Black Sea grain deal, pivotal to global food supply, hours before deadline
Russia on Monday said it has suspended a humanitarian corridor to deliver key Ukrainian grain to global markets, hours before the agreement's expiry.
First inked in July 2022, the U.N.-brokered Black Sea Grain Initiative has been repeatedly elongated in short increments, amid increasing discontent from Russia over perceived restrictions that limit the full dispatch of its own grain and fertilizer exports.
"The Black Sea agreements ceased to be valid today. As the President of the Russian Federation said earlier, the deadline is July 17. Unfortunately, the part relating to Russia in this Black Sea agreement has not been implemented so far. Therefore, its effect is terminated," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said, in Google-translated comments reported by Russian state news agency Tass on Monday.
— Ruxandra Iordache
Russia accuses Ukraine of attack on Crimean bridge
Russia has accused Ukraine of carrying out an attack on the Crimean bridge that halted traffic and killed two people, according to reports.
According to the Transport Ministry of the Russian Federation, the bridge itself was not damaged and strikes occurred at an area leading to the bridge.
"Tonight, the terrorist regime in Kyiv committed a new crime — they attacked the Crimean bridge," Head of Crimea's parliament Vladimir Konstantinov said in his Telegram channel.
"In retaliation — we will follow the news. Our Secretary of Defense has promised strikes against criminal decision-making centers," Konstantinov said.
Foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on Monday also accused Ukraine of the attack on the bridge, a 12-mile crossing that is a key transportation and supply route for Russian forces in Ukraine.
Ukraine has not yet provided an official statement. CNBC has contacted Ukraine's foreign ministry for comment.
— Lee Ying Shan, Jenni Reid
Russia seizes control of Danone and Carlsberg operations in the country
Russia has seized control of French food producer Danone's Russian subsidiary, as well as Danish beermaker Carlsberg's stake in a brewer there, in retaliation for the shutting down of many Russian companies abroad.
Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree putting the units under the temporary management of a government property agency. In April, Moscow put Russian subsidiaries of Uniper and Fortum under state control, and warned that more Western assets were at risk, owing to the treatment of its companies abroad.
Carlsberg said it has not received any official information from Moscow, while Danone says it is investigating the situation and does not anticipate any impact on its financial guidance.
— Natasha Turak
Crucial Black Sea grain deal set to expire today
A landmark agricultural deal brokered between Ukraine and Russia is set to expire today. Brokered by the United Nations and Turkey, the Black Sea grain initiative allows the export of grain from Ukrainian ports, which have been blockaded by Russian naval forces since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
Russian President Vladimir Putin threatened last week not to renew the deal for the fourth time since its inception. Moscow argues that the current agreement does not allow the export of Russian fertilizer products while Ukrainian agricultural products travel through the humanitarian sea corridor freely.
Before the war, Russia and Ukraine accounted for about 25% of the world's grain exports.
— Natasha Turak