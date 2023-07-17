Ukraine war live updates: Wheat prices jump as Russia terminates Black Sea grain deal; two dead in Crimea bridge blast

Russia has accused Ukraine of carrying out an attack on the Crimean bridge that halted traffic and killed two people, according to reports.

According to the Transport Ministry of the Russian Federation, the bridge itself was not damaged and strikes occurred at an area leading to the bridge.

"Tonight, the terrorist regime in Kyiv committed a new crime — they attacked the Crimean bridge," Head of Crimea's parliament Vladimir Konstantinov said in his Telegram channel.

"In retaliation — we will follow the news. Our Secretary of Defense has promised strikes against criminal decision-making centers," Konstantinov said.

Foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on Monday also accused Ukraine of the attack on the bridge, a 12-mile crossing that is a key transportation and supply route for Russian forces in Ukraine.

Ukraine has not yet provided an official statement. CNBC has contacted Ukraine's foreign ministry for comment.

