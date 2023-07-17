Stock futures inch lower ahead of busy earnings day: Live updates

Stock futures were little changed in overnight trading as Wall Street looked ahead to a busy earnings day.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 21 points, or 0.06% while S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq-100 futures slipped 0.1% and 0.15%, respectively.

Stocks are coming off a winning session that saw the Dow Jones Industrial Average rise for a sixth straight day and gain 76.32 points, or 0.22%, to notch its highest close of the year. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite jumped 0.39% and 0.93%, respectively.

Six of the 11 major S&P sectors finished Monday with losses, led to the downside by utilities, which fell 1.18%. Elsewhere, AT&T shed 6.7% to touch its lowest levels since 1993. The action followed a downgrade from Citi on the heels of an investigation by The Wall Street Journal that linked the telecom company to toxic lead cable use.

Wall Street awaits a packed earnings day Tuesday, with results on deck from Bank of America , Morgan Stanley , Bank of New York Mellon and PNC Financial . Earnings from Lockheed Martin and J.B. Hunt are on deck.

The season comes as recent inflation data boosts the case for a soft-landing scenario among many investors, and stocks continue this year's rally. But some skepticism lingers.

"I don't think we're in a sweet spot," SoFi's Liz Young said Monday on CNBC's "Closing Bell." "You wouldn't have those negative leading indicators, and even some of the concurrent indicators, if we were in a sweet spot."

On the economic front, retail sales and industrial production data for June are due out Tuesday.