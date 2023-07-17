CNBC Daily Open: For banks, big profits don’t mean market gains

People walk outside of the JPMorgan Chase & Co. Headquarters on June 12, 2023. in New York.

This report is from today's CNBC Daily Open, our new, international markets newsletter. CNBC Daily Open brings investors up to speed on everything they need to know, no matter where they are. Like what you see? You can subscribe here .

Lackluster markets

U.S. stocks traded mixed Friday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average the only major index to rise, though all big indexes ended in the green for the week. European markets closed lower after five positive sessions. The benchmark Stoxx 600 index retreated 0.11%, dragged down by telecom stocks after downbeat news from Nokia and Ericsson.

Biggest bank gets bigger

JPMorgan Chase's second-quarter net income surged 67% to $14.5 billion, or $4.75 per share. When excluding its acquisition of First Republic, earnings were $4.37 per share. Revenue grew 34% to hit $42.4 billion, boosted by a 44% jump in net interest income. All figures beat Wall Street's estimates — and the bank's own, causing it to raise its expectations for the full year's net interest income.

Caged bird

Twitter's experiencing negative cash flow because of an approximately 50% drop in advertising revenue and "heavy debt," Elon Musk said Saturday morning. Musk, who is Twitter's CTO and executive chairman, told a BBC reporter in April that the company's "roughly breakeven" and expected to have positive cash flow within the next quarter.

Thawing Activision Blizzard deal

Microsoft's one step closer to acquiring Activision Blizzard. The U.S. Appeals Court on Friday denied the Federal Trade Commission's motion to stop the $68.7 billion deal, while Britain's competition regulator said it would consider Microsoft's proposals to "restructure the transaction." Meanwhile, Sony's signed a 10-year agreement with Microsoft to keep Activision's Call of Duty on the PlayStation console.

[PRO] Ripple effects

A judge in the Southern District of New York ruled Thursday that Ripple's XRP token is "not necessarily a security on its face." That's a win not just for Ripple, a crypto company, but the wider industry. CNBC Pro's Tanaya Macheel explains what the case means for crypto companies like Coinbase.