CNBC Daily Open: For banks, big profits don’t mean stock gains

This report is from today's CNBC Daily Open, our new, international markets newsletter. CNBC Daily Open brings investors up to speed on everything they need to know, no matter where they are. Like what you see? You can subscribe here .

Lackluster markets

U.S. stocks traded mixed Friday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average the only major index to rise, though all big indexes ended in the green for the week. Asia-Pacific markets fell Monday. China's Shanghai Composite retreated around 1.2%, leading losses in the region, after disappointing economic data.

The Chinese economy slows

China's second-quarter gross domestic product grew 6.3% from a year ago, falling short of the 7.3% increase analysts had expected. Moreover, the number looks impressive on a year-on-year basis only because Shanghai was in lockdown this time last year. When tabulated month over month, GDP grew only 0.8%, much slower than the 2.2% increase in the first quarter.

Caged bird

Twitter's experiencing negative cash flow because of an approximately 50% drop in advertising revenue and "heavy debt," Elon Musk said Saturday morning. Musk, who is Twitter's CTO and executive chairman, told a BBC reporter in April that the company's "roughly breakeven" and expected to have positive cash flow within the next quarter.

Thawing Activision Blizzard deal

Microsoft's one step closer to acquiring Activision Blizzard. The U.S. Appeals Court on Friday denied the Federal Trade Commission's motion to stop the $68.7 billion deal, while Britain's competition regulator said it would consider Microsoft's proposals to "restructure the transaction." Meanwhile, Sony's signed a 10-year agreement with Microsoft to keep Activision's Call of Duty on the PlayStation console.

[PRO] Retail therapy

China's economy may be slowing, but the country's "premium" spenders are still splashing out on goods, according to Bernstein. The private wealth management firm estimates there are 263 million people in that category, who are spending on products from these companies and potentially boosting their shares.