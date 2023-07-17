ChatGPT can match the top 1% of creative human thinkers, says new study

ChatGPT, an artificial intelligence chatbot, can match the top 1% of human thinkers, according to a new study by the University of Montana.

Researchers administered the Torrance Tests of Creative Thinking, an oft-used creativity test, to the ChatGPT engine and recorded eight responses. They also collected responses from 24 University of Montana students. Those scores were compared with 2,700 students nationally who took the TTCT.

All responses were scored by the Scholastic Testing Service, which wasn't aware that AI responses were submitted.

The AI responses were as creative as the responses from the most creative real people who took the test, according to researchers. In fact, ChatGPT outperformed a majority of students nationally.

The findings were surprising, study author and assistant clinical professor at University of Montana's College of Business Erik Guzik told ScienceDaily.com. Guzik's areas of research include entrepreneurship and the economic aspect of creativity.

"For me, creativity is about doing things differently," Guzik said. "One of the definitions of entrepreneurship I love is that to be an entrepreneur is to think differently. So, AI may help us apply the world of creative thinking to business and the process of innovation, and that's just fascinating to me."