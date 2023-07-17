Wagner's failed rebellion could hit the Kremlin's ambitions for a 'pro-Russian state' in Africa

BANGUI, Central African Republic - March 23, 2023: Demonstrators carry banners in Bangui, on March 22, 2023 during a march in support of Russia's presence in the Central African Republic. Taking advantage of the vacuum created by the departure of the bulk of French troops, Moscow sent "military instructors" to the country in 2018, then hundreds of Wagner paramilitaries in 2020 at the request of Bangui, faced with a threatening rebellion.

Since the Wagner Group's aborted rebellion against the Russian military late last month, a cloud of uncertainty has hovered over the mercenary force's operations around the world.

The Wagner Group, a paramilitary unit founded by Yevgeny Prigozhin in Russia, is known for both brutality and effectiveness in its role as a private mercenary contractor with close ties to the Kremlin, often popping up on conflict-ridden states to help fragile governments repel armed insurgencies.

Its fighters have played a key role in Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, securing crucial territories in some of the conflict's bloodiest battles to date. But the group also has a significant presence elsewhere in the world — not least in Africa.

Hundreds of Wagner troops were spotted last week departing from Bangui, the capital of Central African Republic (CAR), where the Kremlin-linked group has its largest and broadest overseas presence.

It comes just weeks after Wagner boss Prigozhin embarked on an ill-fated rebellion in Russia, ordering his troops fighting in Ukraine to march toward Moscow.

The mutiny ended with a deal brokered by Belorussian leader Alexander Lukashenko that saw Prigozhin seemingly exiled to Belarus, but a lack of clarity has ensued over his whereabouts.

Meanwhile, Wagner's chain of command has been called into question, with the Kremlin attempting to re-establish its control over the previously allied mercenary force.

Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested that mercenaries who were not involved in the mutiny may be offered the opportunity to sign contracts with the Russian armed forces, rather than handing over their arms. Sky News reported Friday that the Wagner personnel who left CAR had refused to sign new these contracts.

It remains unclear whether the exodus of Wagner personnel in CAR last week was related to a routine rotation of troops, a refusal to sign contracts, or a Moscow-ordered withdrawal designed to curb Prigozhin's empire.

However, the Officers' Union for International Security (OUIS), a U.S.-sanctioned Wagner front company operating in CAR, announced over the weekend that a fresh wave of fighters had arrived in the CAR capital of Bangui.

"The planned rotation continues. Several hundred experienced professionals from the Wagner company are joining the team working in CAR," the OUIS said in a statement on Telegram.

"Russian instructors will continue to aid soldiers in the Central African armed forces to ensure security in anticipation of the constitutional referendum scheduled for July 30."

Whatever the reason for the rotation, Alex Vines, director of the Africa Programme at Chatham House, told CNBC on Wednesday that the number of troops departing "seems higher than normal."

Chris Weafer, CEO of Moscow-based Macro-Advisory, noted that Prigozhin appears to have reached an "understanding" with the Kremlin. "He will not again threaten the regime, and in exchange, he can remain free to manage his business interests and, possibly, to continue managing Wagner," he told CNBC.

Weafer suggested that Wagner, or some variation of it, will "continue to be useful for the Kremlin" in several countries in Africa, adding that it is "unlikely they will again operate in eastern Ukraine."

"It is a very Russian solution to what is essentially an internal power dispute," he added.

The 'pro-Russian state' experiment in Africa

Over the past six years, Wagner has established a significant presence on the African continent, both militarily and in terms of political and economic influence, serving as an important vehicle for Russia to expand its diplomatic and economic interests.

Mercenary activities have been confirmed in CAR, Sudan, Libya, Mali and Mozambique, but Chatham House's Vines noted that only in the CAR has Wagner been able to establish an all-encompassing military, economic and political presence.

Wagner entered CAR in 2018 at the request of President Faustin-Archange Touadéra to protect the government and lucrative mines against armed rebels amid an ongoing civil war. The group's influence has since expanded to include the mining of gold and other natural resources.

It proved an opportune moment for Moscow, which saw the potential to expand its geopolitical reach as France began to loosen ties to its former colonies in Africa.