We're trimming this consumer staple and changing our rating after a strong run

We are selling 100 shares of Constellation Brands (STZ) at roughly $255.21. Following the trade, Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust will own 330 shares of STZ, decreasing its weighting in the portfolio to 2.96% from 3.83%. In what has been a rough year for consumer staple stocks, Constellation Brands has been one of the few bright spots with a gain of nearly 10% versus a roughly flat return for the sector. After a slow start to the year due to inclement weather in California, Constellation's beer volumes accelerated in the spring and the stock moved a leg higher after the market realized the company's beer portfolio of Modelo, Corona, and Pacifico would be one of the winners of the Bud Light boycotts. The controversy surrounding Bud Light has been so impactful that Constellation's Modelo overtook it as the best-selling beer in the United States in May. Constellation Brands has been a solid trade, rallying about 9% since we added to our position in late May. We thought then that the boycotts would result in the company gaining market share with volumes improving. While we cannot predict how long the Bud Light boycotts will last, the tailwinds to Constellation's business are now mostly understood by the market after the upbeat commentary on the company's recent earnings call . Therefore, we think it is only right to lock in some gains and downgrade our rating to 2 as we wait and see how long the boost to Constellation Brands' business will last. From this sale, we will realize a percent gain in the low single digits on stock purchased in May 2022. (Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust is long STZ. See here for a full list of the stocks.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. THE ABOVE INVESTING CLUB INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO OUR TERMS AND CONDITIONS AND PRIVACY POLICY , TOGETHER WITH OUR DISCLAIMER . NO FIDUCIARY OBLIGATION OR DUTY EXISTS, OR IS CREATED, BY VIRTUE OF YOUR RECEIPT OF ANY INFORMATION PROVIDED IN CONNECTION WITH THE INVESTING CLUB. NO SPECIFIC OUTCOME OR PROFIT IS GUARANTEED.

Workers load bottles of alcohol into boxes at Southern Glazer's Wine and Spirits LLC distribution center in Louisville, Kentucky, on Monday, June 28, 2021. Luke Sharrett | Bloomberg | Getty Images