A key bank stock soars, but Cramer sticks to his discipline

Every weekday the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer holds a "Morning Meeting" livestream at 10:20 a.m. ET. Here's a recap of Tuesday's key moments. Watch Morgan Stanley Hold Eli Lilly Buy Ford 1. Watch Morgan Stanley Bank stocks climbed higher Tuesday, as Club holding Morgan Stanley (MS) delivered an earnings beat. Equities more broadly were mixed in late morning trading, with the S & P 500 up 0.34% and the Nasdaq Composite down 0.15%. "My conviction is that Morgan Stanley stock goes higher," Jim Cramer said Tuesday. But "my discipline says you already have too much of it," he added, suggesting we would consider trimming into strength. Shares of Morgan Stanley soared more than 6% Tuesday morning, to nearly $92 apiece. 2. Stick with Eli Lilly Shares of Eli Lilly (LLY) are up more than 1% Tuesday, at around $452 each, after CEO David Ricks provided an update on the company's positive results from its latest Alzheimer's study Monday. Data from the late-stage trial showed Alzheimer's drug donanamab significantly slowed cognitive decline. We remain bullish on the pharmaceuticals giant for a strong pipeline that includes Mounjaro, a diabetes medication awaiting approval in the U.S. to treat obesity. Jim has repeatedly said it could be the best-selling drug of all time. 3. Buy Ford Our automaker, Ford (F), cut prices on its popular electric pick-up truck Monday. The price reduction on its high-demand EV stoked some market fears, with the stock falling about 6% on the news. We aren't concerned about the price cuts and are aware of the possibility that there could be more price changes in the future. But the company has been able to increase scale and reduce battery costs, which should help profitability. "I would not sell Ford, I would be a buyer," Jim said Tuesday. (Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust is long MS, LLY, F. See here for a full list of the stocks.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. THE ABOVE INVESTING CLUB INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO OUR TERMS AND CONDITIONS AND PRIVACY POLICY , TOGETHER WITH OUR DISCLAIMER . NO FIDUCIARY OBLIGATION OR DUTY EXISTS, OR IS CREATED, BY VIRTUE OF YOUR RECEIPT OF ANY INFORMATION PROVIDED IN CONNECTION WITH THE INVESTING CLUB. NO SPECIFIC OUTCOME OR PROFIT IS GUARANTEED.