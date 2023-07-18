This is one of the best new features coming to your iPhone this fall

In this article AAPL Follow your favorite stocks CREATE FREE ACCOUNT

StandBy Mode in iOS 17 Todd Haselton | CNBC

Apple' s big iOS 17 iPhone update will launch this fall. I've been testing the beta version for the past few weeks, and while there's no shortage of new features, my favorite is called StandBy. It turns your iPhone into a bedside clock that you can glance at, although it's far better than just your traditional alarm clock. It will work on all phones that will get the iOS 17 update, which means the 2018 iPhone XR and iPhone XS and newer.

StandBy Mode in iOS 17 Todd Haselton | CNBC

StandBy mode can do all sorts of things. You can, for example, prop yourself up out of bed and swipe to see upcoming calendar events, swipe to check the day's weather or view notifications at a glance. Or, if you're more of a traditionalist, you can just let it sit on your bedside table showing off various clock faces.

Apple Standby. Source: Apple

It works well on your desk, too. Users can set up StandBy mode to display a rotating array of photos from the image library, much like smart home hub devices from Amazon or Google. And whether your phone is stationed on your bedside table or on your desk, you can always say, "Siri, how long will it take me to get to work?" Or, "Siri, turn off the bedroom lights and play music by Miles Davis."

StandBy Mode in iOS 17 Todd Haselton | CNBC

You don't have to worry about a bright screen keeping you up, either. Your iPhone will automatically dim the screen, or turn the display off, when you switch off the lights. And Apple borrowed a feature from the Apple Watch Ultra: There's a special night mode that changes the clock, calendar and text to the color red to make it less straining on the eyes.

StandBy Mode in iOS 17 Todd Haselton | CNBC

You can also turn on notifications that show detailed information from your apps. In my example above, UPS notifies me that my gardening gloves may arrive around midday. StandBy mode works best with the iPhone 14 Pro, which has an always-on display. If you have a different model, the screen turns off but can be quickly turned on again with just a tap. A pro tip if you're interested in using this feature when it debuts for everyone this fall: Buy a MagSafe charger stand so that your iPhone is propped up next to your bedside while it charges. I use something similar to this $40 Anker stand, which charges your AirPods at the same time.

How to set up StandBy mode in iOS 17

How to set up StandBy Mode in iOS 17 Todd Haselton | CNBC