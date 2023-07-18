Asia markets mixed as investors look to Australia's central bank minutes

Asia-Pacific markets were mixed on Tuesday as investors await the release of minutes of the Reserve Bank of Australia's July policy meeting.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 opened down 0.25%, while Japan's Nikkei 225 climbed 0.81% and the Topix rose 0.76% as Japan braces for key economic data later this week, including its trade balance and consumer price index.

South Korea's Kospi slipped marginally, but the Kosdaq was up 0.76% as the country holds its first Nuclear Consultative Group meeting with the U.S. today.

The meeting will "discuss information sharing, consultation mechanism and joint planning and execution designed to bolster nuclear deterrence against North Korea." Yonhap reported, citing South Korea's presidential office.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index also resumes trading today after trading sessions were suspended on Monday due to a warning for Typhoon Talim. Hang Seng futures are at 19,450, compared to the HSI's last close of 19,413.78.