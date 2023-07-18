ASML, STMicro, Infineon and more: Barclays predicts the AI impact as earnings loom

European semiconductor stocks are set to face a "tricky quarter" thanks to a "volatile earnings season" starting this week, according to Barclays. The rise in interest in artificial intelligence has caused a surge in the stock prices for companies in the semiconductor sector, but Barclays sees "limited benefit to [earnings] estimates in 2023, and even 2024" from the hype for chip stocks it covers. The investment bank that while the current quarter may not drastically alter the medium-term outlook for the sector, it could raise further questions about the next 12-18 months. "We expect AI excitement to continue (hence our Positive industry view)," said the Barclays analysts led by Simon Coles in a note to clients on June 28. "However, we expect 2Q to deliver limited positive revisions to forecasts as our feedback from Asia channel checks suggests there is no visibility on a 2H rebound and China driven rebound remains elusive." The below table highlights the European chip stocks covered by Barclays, the date of their earnings, and the bank's 12-month price target for each. ASML – July 19 Barclays has a relatively cautious stance towards ASML , which manufactures chip-making machines. The analysts said the primary focus for investors in the upcoming quarter should be the number of Extreme Ultraviolet (EUV) bookings and ASML 's progress toward securing more orders for 2024. EUV is a microchip production technology that companies such as TSMC and Samsung use to manufacture advanced semiconductor chips. Despite increasing its 2024 revenue estimate by 1% due to higher EUV prices, Barclays remains cautious, as feedback from its analysts' research and data-gathering trip to Asia suggested limited chances of increased spending on wafer fabrication equipment in 2024. Nokia – July 20 Nokia 's outlook for the next quarter looks challenging, according to Barclays. The bank highlighted issues including a slowdown following a solid first quarter and a tough mobile market. "Mobile remains a difficult space, " the analysts said as they considered little likelihood of a pickup in U.S. activity in the second half of the year. "We expect Nokia's end markets to remain tough, as we do not see any reason telco operators will be increasing network investments this year or next." Despite this, the bank's analysts put Nokia's potential upside at over 35% — the third highest on its list. ASM International - July 25 Barclays expects the ASM to meet the higher end of its second-quarter guidance, thanks to easing supply chain challenges. However, the bank's analyst warned that its third-quarter guidance could indicate a more than 10% decline. The company makes the tools needed to enable chip manufacturing, like its former-subsidiary ASML. The analysts also noted that ASM is expected to post a recovery in the fourth quarter, aligning with the bank's cautious outlook for chip equipment spending in 2024. STMicro - July 27 STMicroelectronics is expected to report another robust quarter, primarily driven by the continuous growth in the auto and industrial sectors, according to Barclays. The investment bank remains bullish about the auto segment's potential for further expansion, given STMicro 's unique position in power semiconductors. The stock has potential upside of 37.3%, according to Barclays' analysts; the second-highest on their list. BE Semi - July 27 Barclays sees the upcoming quarter as an opportunity for Besi management to explain their vision around smartphone hybrid bonding adoption. Hybrid bonding enables fast communication between microchips and other electronic components. In addition, the analysts said that markets were mispricing the stock in the medium term. "We are conflicted in that we see consensus too low in 2023E but too high in 2024E as we expect the rebound to be gradual and model much slower adoption of hybrid bonding in 2024E even if we are bullish on the opportunity long term," said the analysts. Infineon - August 3 Infineon is another firm that Barclays is relatively positive on, having raised its guidance twice this year. The bank's analysts are optimistic about the company's revenue exposure and anticipate a strong quarter driven by the auto sector. "We await to see what potential acquisitions the company could target," the analysts added, highlighting that the firm's CFO has talked of acquisitions worth between 1 billion euros-3 billion euros ($1.12 billion-$3.37 billion). Barclays puts Infineon's upside potential at 40% — the highest on its list of chip stocks.