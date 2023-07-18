CNBC Pro Talks: Fund manager to reveal his top tech picks, says 'big is beautiful' in the sector right now

From Alphabet to Meta , Richard Clode, portfolio manager at Janus Henderson Investors, is a fan of Big Tech — but his interest in the sector goes beyond the behemoths. Join CNBC's Will Koulouris as he quizzes Clode on the long-term trends shaping the future of tech, ranging from artificial intelligence and semiconductors, to the metaverse and beyond. Clode, who manages the Horizon Global Technology Leaders Fund and the Horizon Sustainable Future Technologies Fund, will reveal how he selects stocks that he judges to be underappreciated by the market. This includes identifying companies that act as "building blocks," with Clode saying that in tech: "bigger is better." Top holdings in his funds include chipmakers Nvidia and TSMC , payments giants Mastercard and Visa and a range of Big Tech stocks. Both of Clode's funds have outperformed the S & P 500 's half-year return of nearly 16%, although the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite's return was comparable at almost 32%. The Horizon Global Technology Leaders Fund was up around 34% in the six months to the end of June, while the Horizon Sustainable Future Technologies Fund was 25% higher. Clode has 20 years of investing experience. He joined Janus Henderson Investors in 2014 after holding various positions at Gartmore, Moore Capital, and Pioneer Investments. Join CNBC Pro Talks here on Wednesday, June 19, at 1:30 p.m. SGT / 6:30 a.m. BST / 1:30 a.m. ET. Submit your questions here. Learn more from our previous Pro Talks: This U.S. biotech stock is up 90% this year and will continue to soar, fund manager says Aging populations are creating major opportunities, fund manager says. Here's where he's investing Nvidia’s stock could rise fivefold in 10 years on A.I. trend, says fund manager Related coverage from Pro: UBS identifies a catalyst that could trigger a stock market sell-off in the second half These funds were the best performing in the first half — and here are their favorite stocks Salesforce and more: Goldman Sachs names 5 tech stocks set for a profit boost, giving one 50% upside