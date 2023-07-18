Cramer's Lightning Round: Don't touch AST SpaceMobile

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon AST SpaceMobile's year-to-date stock performance.

AST SpaceMobile : "Jimmy Chill is not going to fall prey to that idea that a bad stock is going to be better long term, I don't want you to touch that. I like better companies, including one that reports soon, and that's Tesla."

Alexandria Real Estate : "Alexandria Real Estate is one of the better real estate investment trusts, but I would rather see you in Federal Realty, FRT, which I think does a very better job, and I think Don Wood is the man."

Centene : "Ok, ever since the late Michael Neidorff passed away, I have not been as involved or liked Centene. I think he was the driving force behind Centene, he's now gone, he was a great man. We own Humana for our charitable trust, and that's the one that I'm sticking with, even though it's not been that great because of high medical loss ratio that everyone's so worried about."

StoneCo : "I think it's ok...Any one of my enterprise software segments is better than yours. I'm sorry, but I got to be blunt about it."

Incyte : "Look, you brought it, I think it's a good company, it has been on a real downturn, but I do think that that's the kind of speculative company that is working right now, and it doesn't lose money, so I'm ok with it."

