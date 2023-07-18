European stocks set for mixed open with slew of earnings ahead; Novartis beats estimates

European stock markets are heading for a mixed open Tuesday, as investors focus on earnings.

Swiss health-care firm Novartis raised its full-year earnings guidance as it reported sharply higher operating income. It also announced its board approved the spinoff and listing of Sandoz, its generic medicines division, and a $15 billion share buyback to be completed by the end of 2025.

It will be a big day across the Atlantic, with results coming in from Bank of America, Morgan Stanley, Bank of New York Mellon and PNC Financial, along with Lockheed Martin and J.B. Hunt.

U.S. retail sales data is also due, and hot numbers could lead to a reassessment of whether the Federal Reserve is nearly done with interest rate hikes.

Wednesday will see the release of U.K. inflation figures, as the Bank of England prepares for its latest monetary policy meeting on Aug. 1. A second consecutive 50 basis point hike remains a possibility after strong wage growth in the three months to May.

China missed gross domestic product estimates Monday, weighing on global stocks, while European luxury declined after Richemont reported a slowdown in U.S. demand.

Asia-Pacific markets are mixed, while U.S. futures are lower.