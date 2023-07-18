LIVE UPDATES
European stocks set for mixed open with slew of earnings ahead; Novartis beats estimates
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.
European stock markets are heading for a mixed open Tuesday, as investors focus on earnings.
Swiss health-care firm Novartis raised its full-year earnings guidance as it reported sharply higher operating income. It also announced its board approved the spinoff and listing of Sandoz, its generic medicines division, and a $15 billion share buyback to be completed by the end of 2025.
It will be a big day across the Atlantic, with results coming in from Bank of America, Morgan Stanley, Bank of New York Mellon and PNC Financial, along with Lockheed Martin and J.B. Hunt.
U.S. retail sales data is also due, and hot numbers could lead to a reassessment of whether the Federal Reserve is nearly done with interest rate hikes.
Wednesday will see the release of U.K. inflation figures, as the Bank of England prepares for its latest monetary policy meeting on Aug. 1. A second consecutive 50 basis point hike remains a possibility after strong wage growth in the three months to May.
China missed gross domestic product estimates Monday, weighing on global stocks, while European luxury declined after Richemont reported a slowdown in U.S. demand.
Asia-Pacific markets are mixed, while U.S. futures are lower.
Europe stocks: Here are the opening calls
China's Evergrande reports steep losses for 2021 and 2022, liabilities also rise
Chinese property developer China Evergrande Group posted steep losses in its long overdue results for 2021 and 2022.
The company saw a total net loss of 686.2 billion yuan ($95.68 billion) for 2021, and a 125.8 billion total net loss in 2022.
For 2022, the majority of the losses were due to losses related to the return of lands, impairment losses on financial assets, and other non-operating losses, which amounted to 69.37 billion yuan.
Evergrande's total liabilities amounted to 2.35 trillion yuan last year, 23% higher compared to 2020, while its total assets stood at 1.8 trillion yuan, 20% lower compared to two years ago.
— Lim Hui Jie
CNBC Pro: After an 80% rally for bitcoin, market experts predict where it's going next in 2023
After a more-than 80% jump in bitcoin's price in the first half of 2023, crypto market watchers tell CNBC Pro how they expect the cryptocurrency to perform in the latter half of the year.
Carol Alexander, professor of finance at Sussex University, Standard Charterd's Geoff Kendrick, and Antoni Trenchev, CEO of crypto lending firm Nexo reveal their forecasts.
CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.
— Ryan Browne
CNBC Pro: Barclays sees 'limited benefit' from AI hype for these European chip stocks ahead of earnings
European semiconductor stocks are set to face a "tricky quarter" thanks to a "volatile earnings season" starting this week, according to Barclays.
The investment bank laid out key earnings expectations for ASML, Nokia, STMicro and Infineon, and its medium-term outlook for the chip stocks.
CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.
— Ganesh Rao
More than 40 S&P 500 stocks hit fresh 52-week highs
The S&P 500 is up a modest 0.3% Monday morning, but 43 constituents in the broad-market index jumped to new 52-week highs, including a handful hitting their highest levels in decades.
Booking Holdings jumped to a high of $2,938.38, reaching all-time highs dating back to the travel stock's initial public offering in 1999.
Cintas popped to all-time highs dating back to its debut in 1983. The corporate uniform supplier touched a high of $503.70. Cintas posted a beat late last week, with fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $3.33 per share on revenue of $2.28 billion.
Pest control giant Rollins touched a high of $44.78, an all-time high since it began trading on the New York Stock Exchange in 1968.
-Darla Mercado, Chris Hayes