Henry Kissinger meets with China's defense minister in Beijing

Former U.S. diplomat Henry Kissinger appears on a screen as he delivers a video address to the participants of the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2023, in the Alpine resort of Davos, Switzerland, January 17, 2023.

BEIJING — Henry Kissinger, a former U.S. secretary of State, met with China's defense minister, Li Shangfu, in Beijing on Tuesday, the ministry said in a statement.

The U.S. Embassy in Beijing did not immediately respond to a CNBC request for comment.

Kissinger's meeting with Li comes as John Kerry, special presidential envoy for climate, is also in Beijing for climate talks. Kerry's trip to China follows those of U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in the last several weeks.

Li and his U.S. defense counterpart have not spoken officially despite increased tensions around the Taiwan Strait.

Blinken said he failed to restore military-to-military talks with China during his visit last month.