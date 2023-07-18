Here are top stock ideas from UBS to play this earnings season

The second-quarter earnings season has kicked into high gear, and a slew of stocks have the potential to enjoy a boost when they surprise Wall Street, according to UBS analysts. UBS surveys its analysts on a monthly basis about whether they see the stocks in their coverage will have upside to earnings compared to consensus. Then UBS considers an "earnings alpha factor score," which views "value" as the most significant factor and sees "growth," "quality" and "momentum" as factors with enhanced returns. The bank identified a number of stocks that have strong earnings expectations from its analysts and also rank well on its factor score. McDonald's could see a pop when it reports quarterly earnings next week, according to UBS' screen. The firm's analyst said the fast food chain could see an increase in full year operating margin targets. Truist on Tuesday reiterated McDonald's as buy as the Wall Street firm expects same-store sales momentum due to the Grimace birthday meal. Toy maker Hasbro is also on UBS's positive list. The analyst said its potential eOne asset sales could be a positive catalyst for Hasbro given implied free cash flow yield improvement driven by lower production spend. Other consumer names Campbell , Kellogg and Kraft Heinz could also outperform in this earnings season, according to UBS. — CNBC's Michael Bloom contributed reporting.