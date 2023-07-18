Jim Cramer's top 10 things to watch in the stock market Tuesday

My top 10 things to watch Tuesday, July 18 1. Bank earnings Part 2: Bank of America (BAC) beat on the top and bottom lines for the second quarter, boosted by higher interest rates and more profitable lending. This follows strong bank results on Friday from JPMorgan (JPM), Citigroup (C) and Club holding Wells Fargo (WFC), which showed off strong underlying fundamentals and a capital position that can support further cash returns to shareholders. 2. Morgan Stanley (MS) earnings — all good — topping analysts' estimates on earnings and sales thanks for record wealth management results. Wealth and investment management added $100 billion in new net assets. Sales were $13.46 billion versus expected $13.08 billion. Investment banking was unchanged. Expenses were high but there were severance charges from a round of layoffs. Bought back $1 billion in MS shares in the quarter. 3. UnitedHealth (UNH) upgraded to buy from hold at Bernstein, says current valuation is undervaluing long-term prospects. Can it help Club name Humana (HUM)? A pick-up in elective procedures has been weighing shares on HUM shares. 4. JMP Securities praises Amazon's Prime Day — who hasn't? The research firm says it is looking for commentary from Amazon (AMZN) about a second early access sale event in the fourth quarter, given how well the consumer has held up. 5. Nvidia (NVDA) price target raised to $550 from $500 at Bank of America. The firm said it is "lukewarm" on chipmakers for the second half heading into earnings, but keeps its buy on Nvidia shares. We wrote about how many Wall Street analysts remain bullish on Big Tech names including Nvidia heading into the print — even after big rallies so far this year. 6. KeyBanc raises price target on Alphabet (GOOGL) to $140 from $122, saying growth should re-accelerate. Firm keeps buy rating ... so does everyone else. 7. We're raising our eyebrows at Ford 's (F) new price cuts on its popular electric pick-up truck. The move appears to challenge the automaker's claims that the F-150 Lightning is in high demand. We have questions for management. 8. Netflix (NFLX) should be bought on any weakness heading into the print, according to Wells Fargo. The streamer reports quarterly earnings on Wednesday. 9. Marvell (MRVL) added to Bank of American's "US 1" list, meaning one of the firm's best ideas. Global Foundries (GFS) was removed. Marvell is in the Investing Club's Bullpen , our watch list of stocks that could, under the right circumstances, join the Charitable Trust. 10. Wells Fargo and Baird lower their price targets for Tractor Supply (TSCO) but keep their buy ratings. Wells says recent checks are "squishy," while Baird cites softer demand. We haven't had this kind of concern since Hal Lawton took over as CEO in January 2020. Sign up for my Top 10 morning thoughts on the market email newsletter for free (See here for a full list of the stocks in Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. THE ABOVE INVESTING CLUB INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO OUR TERMS AND CONDITIONS AND PRIVACY POLICY , TOGETHER WITH OUR DISCLAIMER . NO FIDUCIARY OBLIGATION OR DUTY EXISTS, OR IS CREATED, BY VIRTUE OF YOUR RECEIPT OF ANY INFORMATION PROVIDED IN CONNECTION WITH THE INVESTING CLUB. NO SPECIFIC OUTCOME OR PROFIT IS GUARANTEED.

