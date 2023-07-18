Morgan Stanley beats estimates on record wealth management revenue

CEO of Morgan Stanley James Gorman speaks in New York, May 6, 2014.

Morgan Stanley on Tuesday posted second-quarter earnings and revenue that topped analysts' expectations, helped by record wealth management results.

Here's what the company reported:

Earnings: $1.24 a share, may not compare with $1.15 per share Refinitiv estimate

Revenue: $13.46 billion vs. expected $13.08 billion

Under CEO James Gorman, Morgan Stanley's reliance on wealth management has helped its steady earnings and boosted its valuation relative to peers. Gorman, who took over the firm in 2010, said in May he was preparing to step down within a year, setting off a succession race at the Wall Street powerhouse.

The company's shares are up slightly this year, compared with the about 20% decline of the KBW Bank Index.

On Friday, JPMorgan Chase , Citigroup and Wells Fargo each posted earnings that topped analysts' expectations amid higher interest rates. Goldman Sachs wraps up big bank earnings Wednesday.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.